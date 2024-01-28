Portal for plot allocation under Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojna to open from Feb 1: Khattar

During 75th Republic Day celebrations in Karnal on Friday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the portal for the allocation of plots in 11 cities under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana will be opened from February 1. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a Republic Day programme at Karnal . (HT Photo)

He unfurled the Tricolour at Police Lines Ground in Karnal after paying homage to the freedom fighters.

Khattar said applicants could participate by depositing a nominal amount and avail loans from banks along with assistance from the central and state governments to build their homes on these plots.

“The state government initiated this scheme to provide roofs over the heads of the poor. Through advertisements, applications were invited for plots or flats under this scheme and so far 1 lakh people have applied under this scheme,” the CM said.

He also announced the installation of statues of Dr Mangal Sen and Kalpana Chawla at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, respectively.

During a cultural performance, Khattar, breaking protocols, came down from the stage to take blessings of an artist playing the role of Shri Ram.

The CM further announced that ‘Atal canteens’ that are being operated in 25 ‘mandis’ of the state to provide nutritious food at affordable rates to the poor and farmers, will now be extended to 15 other mandis from February 1, 2024.

“There was also a demand from the people to receive electricity bills every month instead of every two months. For this, as a pilot project in the first phase, monthly bills will be issued from February 1, 2024, in Hisar, Mahendragarh, Karnal, and Panchkula. Initially, discom workers will go for metre readings, and later consumers will send metre readings through a mobile application, bringing improvements and benefits to the system,” said Khattar.

He said in the past 10 years, several steps have been taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

MLA Neeraj Sharma denied entry in ‘at home’ programme

NIT Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma was stopped from attending ‘at home’ programme of governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Republic Day reportedly over inappropriate attire.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda came and took Sharma along him. “Sharma was detained at the rest house on government’s order and not allowed to attend the event despite having an invitation which crosses every limit of dictatorship,” Hooda said.

Superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said,“The MLA was stopped from entering the event as he was not in proper attire. It was a formal event and he was requested to change his clothes, but he refused to do so. As he tried to enter again, he was detained briefly and brought to the rest house.”

The MLA, on being asked about the matter, said he had been wearing a single piece stitched from “kafan” since January 17 as a mark of protest because “the chief minister was not releasing funds for development work of my constituency.”