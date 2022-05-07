Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of ₹10k in Chandigarh
Police’s cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies’ by targeting their sales representatives.
The accused, identified as Deepak Grover, 31, of Panipat was arrested from Ludhiana.
The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of ₹10,000 of the dealership’s money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.
The accused contacted the complainant in March 2022 and later asked for the company’s bank account details to deposit the booking amount to book the car. The complainant thereafter received a message from the accused regarding the transfer of ₹2 lakh.
The accused cited internet problems to justify the delay in the reflection of payment and later called the complainant, asking him to transfer ₹10,000 back into bank account for emergency reasons. Later the complainant checked the company’s bank account and found that no payment had been made.
Accused targeted other dealerships in past
The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he was addicted to gambling and had cheated multiple automobile company representatives to make easy money.
A senior police officer said, “He had taken to cheating after suffering losses in his business. He was married in 2017 but soon got divorced.”
“The accused, for the last 6 months, had been duping people. He would search the contact numbers of automobile dealerships and contact them and dupe them by sending edited pictures of advance payment made for purchases,” the police officer added.
The cybercrime investigation cell officers recovered a mobile phone and are looking into the accused’s past attempts at duping dealerships. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand.
-
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.
-
UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.
-
Contractor booked for negligence after electrician falls to death in Panchkula
A 27-year-old electrician fell to Akshay Kumar's death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium's badminton hall. Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Infra Private Limited Thanesar, Satish Kumar Gupta. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday. Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy's category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
-
Chandigarh seeks restoration of posts deemed abolished during Covid pandemic
The UT administration approached the Union ministry of home affairs to exempt the posts that were deemed abolished in the last two years. Several posts remained vacant over the last two years with the Covid pandemic not allowing for regular direct and indirect recruitments. A post, if vacant for two or more years, is interpreted as not needed by the demand, and consequently, termed as deemed abolished under central government's rules.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics