Post Lok Sabha win, Amarinder Warring, Sukhjinder Randhawa resign as MLAs

Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tendered their resignations to the Speaker of the Punjab state assembly on Friday in wake of their victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tendered their resignations to the Speaker of the Punjab state assembly on Friday. (HT Photos)

Warring has been elected the Ludhiana MP while Randhawa has won from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Apart from Warring and Randhawa, two other sitting MLAs of the current Punjab Vidhan Sabha -- Dr Raj Kumar Chhabewal of Congress and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of Aam Aadmi Party have been elected members (MPs) of the 18th Lok Sabha from the parliamentary constituencies of Hoshiarpur and Sangrur respectively.

The MLAs will have to submit their resignations before June 20 or they stand to lose their MP seats as per the Constitution of India.

The Notification(s) about the election of all Lok Sabha MPs were published on June 6, 2024, in the Gazette of India.

As per the provision of the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950, which has been framed in exercise of powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 101 and clause (2) of Article 190 of the Indian Constitution, a member has to resign from the legislature within 14 days of winning a Parliamentary seat. Otherwise, the person being a member of both the legislature and Parliament, will lose his membership of the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media after tendering his resignation, Warring said, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Gidderbaha for the past 12-and-a-half years. The people of Gidderbaha entrusted a young, aspiring politician back in 2012 when I was only 33 years old. I hope I have lived up to their expectations and worked diligently for the people of Gidderbaha.”

He continued, “The support and trust from the people of Gidderbaha has given me the strength to rise against all adversities and fight for the interests of Punjab and its people. This very strength helped me overcome challenges in Ludhiana and emerge victorious. I will now continue to champion Punjab’s rights in the Parliament and ensure our voice is heard.”

Regarding the upcoming bypoll in Gidderbaha, Warring said, “The candidate for the upcoming byelections will be chosen after careful deliberation by the party’s senior leadership, with the best interests of the party and the constituency in mind.”

He concluded, “I will always remain connected to Gidderbaha and will be available to serve its people.”