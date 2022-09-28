Post-exit, Mahajan blames ‘mother-son’ duo for Cong’s bad state in Himachal

SHIMLA: Congress working president Harsh Mahajan after joining BJP, blamed PCC president Pratibha Singh and her legislator son Vikramaditya Singh for the poor state of HP Congress on Wednesday.

Once a trusted lieutenant of former CM Virbhadra Singh, Mahajan alleged that one section of HP Congress was selling posts and tickets.

“It was a matter of honour for me to have been a close aide and confidante of former CM Virbhadra Singh. He entrusted me with the conduct of his personal and state election campaigns from 2009 onwards. My tenure in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Congress allowed me to work for the people of HP at the grassroots level,” Mahajan said, in a statement before switching over to BJP. “I am currently the senior most working president of the party in the state, handling the war room, logistics and all political campaigns/strategies. I have served with an impeccable record of honesty. I am the son of an honourable four-term Congress stalwart who served as speaker and minister in Himachal,” he added. Mahajan is known as an astute politician who single-handedly managed Vikramaditya Singh’s campaign from his father’s erstwhile constituency Shimla (rural) and ensured his victory.

“In Himachal Pradesh, the party was carried single-handedly by the Late Virbhadra Singh. Upon his demise, the party has been reduced to shambles, with neither leadership nor credibility. There is no cadre, infighting is at an all-time high, group (ism) is the order of the day,” Mahajan alleged. At the national level too, the Congress Party stands directionless and lacking in vision, faced with a crisis of leadership, tainted by sycophancy and corruption, he added.

