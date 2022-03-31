Power gets dearer in Himachal by 20 paise/unit
The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HIPERC) has on Wednesday issued a new electricity tariff for the current fiscal making an increase of 20 paise per unit.
However, the consumer will not pay the increased bill rather they will pay the subsidy for the increased tariff.
New electricity rates will be applicable from April 1. There will be no burden on domestic consumers. On the other hand, keeping in view the services rendered by the defence forces in the state, the defence establishments within the state will be charged at domestic rates. Earlier, the duty was charged at wholesale rates. At the same time, commercial establishments operating in the Defense Cantonment Area will be charged at commercial rates
In the wake of services being rendered by defence forces in difficult conditions, all defence establishments within the state shall be charged at domestic rates against bulk supply rates being charged earlier. Commercial establishment within the defence cantonment shall be charged at commercial rates, said secretary, HIPERC, Chhavi Nanta.
The government has made a provision of ₹500 crore towards the subsidy for electricity consumption by domestic and agriculture consumers in the state and has also committed to providing additional subsidies to neutralise the effect of an increase in tariff 20 paise per unit across all categories. That total electricity subsidy provided by the government would be more than ₹750 crore.
.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics