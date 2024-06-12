Prepare for Jalandhar bypoll: CM Mann to AAP leaders

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday asked the AAP leaders to get ready for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment and work hard for ensuring the party’s victory. To be held on July 10, the by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has chaired a meeting of AAP leaders of Ludhiana and Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mann asked the AAP leaders of Jalandhar to work hard at the grassroots level to ensure the party’s victory. The CM held a meeting with AAP leaders of Ludhiana and Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituencies. The Lok Sabha elections and other issues of both constituencies were discussed.

AAP’s Ludhiana candidate for Lok Sabha Ashok Parashar and Jalandhar nominee Pawan Kumar Tinu were also present. Both had lost the elections. During the meeting, Mann asked the party leaders and MLAs to pay special attention to the development works of their area and the problems of the people.

Meanwhile, Tinu said despite putting in best efforts in the Lok Sabha bypoll, the result was not in the party’s favour from Jalandhar. Speaking to reporters, Tinu said Congress candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who won the election from Jalandhar, was a big face. “Therefore, people voted for him,” he said, adding that wherever there were shortcomings, they would be removed.

Prashar said the Ram Temple issue raised by the BJP had affected his party’s prospects in Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha polls. After the Lok Sabha poll outcome, Mann has been meeting the party leaders to take feedback from them.

The AAP had won only three seats while the Congress bagged seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal won one seat while two seats went to independents.