IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1
Students of a government school in Ludhiana after the primary wing was reopened on January 27. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Students of a government school in Ludhiana after the primary wing was reopened on January 27. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1.

The schools would function from 10am to 3pm after 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school education department had on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27. Students of Classes 3 and 4 were allowed to attend school from January 27, while those of Classes 1 and 2 were to return to classrooms from February 1, it had said.

Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

With this, all schools will be fully functional in the state for the first time after the institutions were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister claimed that as parents have supported the decision of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government on reopening schools, he has directed the education department officials and school managements to strictly comply with the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

In an official statement, he said that the schools have been asked to prepare special seating plans keeping social distancing in mind apart from compliance of other safeguards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Students of a government school in Ludhiana after the primary wing was reopened on January 27. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Students of a government school in Ludhiana after the primary wing was reopened on January 27. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh’s father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh’s father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Family members head for national capital to meet BKU (Sidhupur) leaders, seeking help for their release
READ FULL STORY
Close
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
chandigarh news

'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:23 PM IST
GOC of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, says operational advantage achieved in August 2020 has given our troops the position of equivalence though it’s difficult to fix timelines for disengagement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the Food Corporation of India. (HT file photo)
Foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the Food Corporation of India. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Raids being conducted in godowns of Bathinda, Dhuri, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Moga, Khanna, Patiala and Jagraon in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
chandigarh news

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:29 AM IST
This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shift their camp site at Jaisinghpur Khera border in Rewari district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Farmers shift their camp site at Jaisinghpur Khera border in Rewari district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
chandigarh news

Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP

By Leena Dhankhar, S Raju, Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak/gurugram/meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Only 232 cases have been reported in the past one week, even though the testing levels have remained largely constant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The accident had claimed the lives of two students from Ghazibad and a taxi driver from Himachal Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

2011 riot case: Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 14 others jailed for 3 years

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In May 2011, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was part of an unruly mob that had set two govt vehicles on fire in a Solan village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Petrol prices breach 83 per litre in UT for the first time

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
In the past 28 days, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by 2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Political ambition fuels Charuni’s rise as Haryana farmer leader

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:51 PM IST
He contested the 2019 assembly elections from Ladwa as an independent candidate but finished a poor eighth and forfeited his security deposit, getting less than 1% of the 1.37 lakh votes polled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Javadekar trying to shift Red Fort blame on Congress: Amarinder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Union minister Prakash Javadekar over his “disgraceful and desperate” attempt to shift the blame for the Red Fort violence on the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder writes to PM to include Punjabi in J&K Official Languages Act

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Under the J&K Languages Bill, 2020, passed by both Houses of Parliament in September, Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi were included in addition to the existing Urdu and English
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Deep Sidhu surfaces on Facebook, objects to being called traitor

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
In live video at 2am on Thursday, Sidhu said farm leaders calling him 'gaddar' for derailing the agitation are doing govt’s bidding; rather, they should have backed Red Fort protesters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:36 AM IST
  • The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP