Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1.
The schools would function from 10am to 3pm after 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The school education department had on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27. Students of Classes 3 and 4 were allowed to attend school from January 27, while those of Classes 1 and 2 were to return to classrooms from February 1, it had said.
Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.
With this, all schools will be fully functional in the state for the first time after the institutions were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The minister claimed that as parents have supported the decision of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government on reopening schools, he has directed the education department officials and school managements to strictly comply with the Covid-19 safety guidelines.
In an official statement, he said that the schools have been asked to prepare special seating plans keeping social distancing in mind apart from compliance of other safeguards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP
- Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2011 riot case: Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 14 others jailed for 3 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol prices breach ₹83 per litre in UT for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political ambition fuels Charuni’s rise as Haryana farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar trying to shift Red Fort blame on Congress: Amarinder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder writes to PM to include Punjabi in J&K Official Languages Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu surfaces on Facebook, objects to being called traitor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire
- The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox