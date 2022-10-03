Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prez visit to Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake to be out of bounds for visitors for 2 days

Prez visit to Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake to be out of bounds for visitors for 2 days

IAF air show’s rehearsal planned on October 6, final event on October 8 that will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who will also attend PEC’s annual convocation the next day

The rehearsal for the air show will be held on October 6 and the final event on October 8. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake will remain out of bounds for visitors till 6 pm on October 6 and October 8 in view of the rehearsal for the IAF air show and the final event that will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, respectively.

During her two-day maiden visit to Chandigarh, after the air show on October 8, the President will also attend a civic reception at the Punjab Raj Bhavan, where she will also be retiring for the day.

On October 9, she will be the chief guest at PEC’s annual convocation, and also lay foundation stones and inaugurate some projects the same day.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said for the air show, which was scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on both October 6 and 8, entire Sukhna Lake area had been divided into seven zones with separate entry staircases. Each zone has also been mapped with 11 alighting/parking points for smooth movement.

He said the public was allowed to attend both the rehearsal and final event, but only with entry passes that can be obtained from the Chandigarh Tourism App.

Being organised to mark IAF Day, the event will feature all modern aircraft, including Rafael, Sukhoi Su-30, Jaguar, MiG 29, C-17 Globemaster, IL-76, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17, with performances by the Sarang air display and Surya Kiran aerobatics teams. Before commencement of the air show, a half-an-hour programme will be presented by the Akashganga Paratrooper team.

How to get entry pass for air show

Register on Chandigarh Tourism app with a mobile phone number and OTP for a free pass. The app, developed by NIC Chandigarh, is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

After registration, a QR code will be generated that has to be presented to security staff for entry with a valid photo ID card

Registration for passes will be open till 1.30 pm on October 6

One mobile number can be used for entry passes for two persons only

Park your vehicle, take shuttle service

For the event, Sukhna Lake area has been divided into seven zones with separate entry staircase

Each zone is mapped with 11 alighting/parking points

There will be an option to select the alighting point on the app after registering for the pass

Each pass will reflect the alighting/parking point

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will run a shuttle service on both days for easy access to the lake from the parking/alighting areas

The service can be booked through online payment of 20 on the Chandigarh Tourism app.

Take note

While the passes are free, 20 per person will be charged for shuttle bus

Timing for the event on both days is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Attendees must be seated by 2pm

There will be no shuttle bus service after 2 pm on both October 6 and 8

Eatables are not allowed, as they can attract birds that can obstruct the air show.

