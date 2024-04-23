 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn’t make statements that spread communal hatred: Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn’t make statements that spread communal hatred: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2024 08:00 AM IST

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Sukhbir wrote that India belongs equally to Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, and other religions.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments made during a public rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, suggesting that the Congress intended to redistribute public wealth to Muslims.

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI)
Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister had said the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reacting to the remarks, Badal said the prime minister should never have made statements that “spread communal hatred, mutual suspicion and venom among people of our own country”.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Sukhbir wrote that India belongs equally to Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, and other religions.

“The PM and BJP must learn from Sardar Parkash Singh Badal how to ensure peace and communal harmony. Badal sa’ab used to personally honour and celebrate religious events and occasions of every community. The country belongs to all of us. Everyone must respect this fact”, Sukhbir said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn’t make statements that spread communal hatred: Sukhbir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On