Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn’t make statements that spread communal hatred: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments made during a public rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, suggesting that the Congress intended to redistribute public wealth to Muslims. Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister had said the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Reacting to the remarks, Badal said the prime minister should never have made statements that “spread communal hatred, mutual suspicion and venom among people of our own country”.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Sukhbir wrote that India belongs equally to Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, and other religions.

“The PM and BJP must learn from Sardar Parkash Singh Badal how to ensure peace and communal harmony. Badal sa’ab used to personally honour and celebrate religious events and occasions of every community. The country belongs to all of us. Everyone must respect this fact”, Sukhbir said.