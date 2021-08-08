Private schools in Chandigarh unlikely to reopen for Classes 7-8 yet

Even as the Chandigarh administration has allowed schools to resume physical classes for students of Classes 7 and 8 Monday onwards, it is unlikely that private institutions will reopen for the two classes just yet. The schools are mulling talking to the parents and arrive at a consensus before reopening.

On July 19, schools were allowed to reopen for Class 9 onwards, but not many did so immediately. Most schools reopened towards the end of July and even now, some private schools are conducting just online classes.

President of the Independent Schools Association (ISA), HS Mamik, said, “We will consult the parents and would plan on reopening if we get at least 50% positive response. We have also asked parents regarding any inhibitions they have so that we can discuss and resolve them with the authorities.”

Mamik, who is also the chairperson of Vivek High School in Sector 38, said their school reopened in August after an extended summer vacation and they recorded around 30% attendance.

St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 was one of the only private schools in the city to reopen along with government schools when the restrictions were lifted. However, administrator Gurpreet Bakshi said they might not reopen from Monday.

“We have sought the parents’ opinion. For Class 9 onwards, around 40% parents had said yes, but the attendance is still around 30%,” Bakshi said, adding that they are using hybrid classrooms to conduct online and offline classes at the same time and will be adequately prepared to reopen for the younger classes as well.

While St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 opened in the end of July owing to summer vacations, they are likely to delay the resumption of primary classes as well. “We will wait for the parents’ decision on this. However, it becomes taxing for our teachers to teach online and physical classes simultaneously,” he said, adding that around 30% of classes 9 and 10 students are coming to school as of now.

Not all private schools have resumed the offline classes yet. One such school is St John’s High School in Sector 26, whose principal Kavita Das said, “Earlier, the children had exams and now we are waiting for them to clear their online backlog while we design a timetable and ensure the school is ready. We expect to reopen after the Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, the education department on Friday issued a detailed order for the reopening of Classes 7 and 8. It is identical to the one issued for Classes 9 onwards. Schools will be open from 8:30am to 1pm for students and 8am to 2pm for staff. It has also called for ensuring vaccination of teaching and other staff.

Around 15 children will be allowed per class and they’ll have to follow all Covid-safety protocols. Signed permit slips will be needed to enter the schools while online classes will continue side-by-side and attendance won’t be mandatory.