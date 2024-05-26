 Priyanka Gandhi to address an all-women rally in Patiala - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi to address an all-women rally in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 26, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold an all-women rally in Patiala seeking votes for the party candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Sunday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (PTI)

“She will address the women voters, and we have named this rally as ‘Nari Nyay Sammelan’. Congress has promised in their manifesto to give 50% reservation to women in central government jobs from 2025. Besides, Congress will provide 1 lakh per year to every poor family, and the amount will directly be transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the family,” Dr Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, sources in the party said that Rahul Gandhi was also likely to hold a rally in Patiala on May 29, just before the campaigning ends. Punjab goes to polls on June 1.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Priyanka Gandhi to address an all-women rally in Patiala
