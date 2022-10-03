Professional runners, tricity resident take on Big Chandigarh Marathon challenge

As many as 1,500 professional runners and over 10,000 amateur runners, including students from schools and colleges, and the general public took part across various categories — 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km — of the seventh edition of the Big Chandigarh Marathon, which was organised by 92.7 Big FM and Trishla City.

The theme-based marathon, held on city roads, aimed at promoting the message of “Run for Wellness”.

The marathon was flagged off by UT administrator Dharam Pal and Trishla City’s managing director Harish Gupta from Chandigarh Club and passed through Uttar Marg, Kishangarh and IT Park, before returning to the starting point.

The 21-km run, meanwhile, was flagged off by chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai.