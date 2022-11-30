Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pro-Khalistan terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh sent to three-day NIA custody

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 01:41 AM IST

The NIA had sought his custody to probe a case registered against him at the Rajasansi police station in Amritsar after a bag with two hand grenades and a mobile phone was recovered from two bike-borne men at a check post in Amritsar in 2019

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sent Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria – who was allegedly involved in attacks on establishments connected to the Dera Sacha Sauda and Punjab Police – to three-day custody on Tuesday.

The NIA had sought his custody to probe a case registered against him at the Rajasansi police station in Amritsar after a bag with two hand grenades and a mobile phone was recovered from two bike-borne men at a check post in Amritsar in 2019. The duo had managed to escape after dodging police personnel, but Khanpuria was nominated in the FIR.

The NIA had arrested Khanpuria, who had a 5-lakh reward on his head, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on November 18, three years after the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him. He was arrested upon his arrival from Bangkok.

NIA officials had sought a 10-day remand of the accused, but were only granted three-day custody. The accused will be again produced in court on December 2.

The NIA, in a statement had said, Khanpuria, a native of Amritsar, had been absconding since 2019 and was wanted in cases pertaining to terror activities, including conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. “The terrorist was also involved in a bomb blast in Delhi’s Connaught Place and grenade attacks in other states in the ‘90s”, the statement said.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
