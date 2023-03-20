Properties belonging to relatives of two militants attached in Bandipora

Properties of two militant associates were attached in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Properties of two militant associates were attached in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. (Twitter/Bandipora police)

Continuing their crackdown on those harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the police in Bandipora attached the two properties in presence of the executive magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

He said the properties included houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias ‘Doctor’ at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik, resident of Chitteybandey. The properties were attached under Section 25 of the UAPA. Process for attachment of the property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by the order of Kashmir divisional commissioner. According to the notice, the owners of these houses have been restrained from transferring, leasing out, disposing off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority, the spokesperson said.

On March 3, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had attached the houses of two Kashmir militants who are currently based in Pakistan. The NIA had attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi, a ‘listed terrorist’ under the UAPA, in the northern district of Baramulla. A day before, the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, was attached in Nowhatta.

On February 27, the special investigation unit (SIU) had attached four houses in Srinagar under UAPA for allegedly providing shelter to militants.

Early this month, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had castigated the administration over attachment of houses, accusing the central government of inflicting ‘collective punishment’ on the people of J&K.