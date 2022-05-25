Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked

Four people, including two municipal corporation (MC) staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, a relative of the victim; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh.

Krishan Pal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, stated in the police complaint that his wife, Chandar Kanta, had bought a house in Daresi from Nirmala Devi, where Sunil had been living for many years. He alleged that during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Sunil, with the help Walia and the MC employees, forged the documents of the house and sold it.

As they came to know about it, they filed a complaint with MC and requested them not to issue a TS-1 certificate to the accused. Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked. After investigation, a report was sent to Ludhiana police who lodged a case on Tuesday.

ASI Prem Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the Division Number 4 police have lodged a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.