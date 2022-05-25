Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked
Four people, including two municipal corporation (MC) staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off.
The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, a relative of the victim; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh.
Krishan Pal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, stated in the police complaint that his wife, Chandar Kanta, had bought a house in Daresi from Nirmala Devi, where Sunil had been living for many years. He alleged that during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Sunil, with the help Walia and the MC employees, forged the documents of the house and sold it.
As they came to know about it, they filed a complaint with MC and requested them not to issue a TS-1 certificate to the accused. Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked. After investigation, a report was sent to Ludhiana police who lodged a case on Tuesday.
ASI Prem Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the Division Number 4 police have lodged a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex. Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock.
-
Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden
The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3. The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed.
-
Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram. In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch.
-
With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan
Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with Sadiq's in tow. Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. Punjab police's protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.
-
₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims. The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics