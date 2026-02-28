Arson at Capt Abhimanyu’s house: CBI court acquits 56 accused; says prosecution failed to prove charges

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday acquitted all 56 accused in the case related to arson and vandalism at the Rohtak residence of former Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu during the 2016 Jat reservation agitation, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. During the trial, three accused died and one was declared a proclaimed offender, leaving 56 to face proceedings. (HT Photo for representation)

The case pertained to violence reported during the agitation when, as per the prosecution, a mob allegedly marched towards the minister’s residence from the Delhi Bypass side and attacked the property. An FIR was registered in 2016 on the statement of the minister’s nephew Rohit, alleging that the crowd, armed with weapons and petrol bombs, forcibly entered the premises, set vehicles on fire, vandalised the house and looted belongings. It was further claimed that petrol bombs were hurled inside with the intention of causing harm to the occupants, resulting in a blaze that destroyed property worth crores of rupees.

Initially investigated by Rohtak police, the case was later transferred to the central bureau of investigation (CBI) due to its seriousness and political sensitivity. After a detailed probe, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 60 persons.

During the trial, three accused died and one was declared a proclaimed offender, leaving 56 to face proceedings. The court examined statements of 127 witnesses, including four judicial officers who had recorded statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. Testimonies of the then Rohtak deputy commissioner, the then superintendent of police and a CBI superintendent of police were also recorded.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had earlier directed weekly hearings to expedite the trial and fixed a timeline, which was later extended. After prolonged proceedings, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient and reliable evidence to substantiate the allegations and, therefore, acquitted all 56 accused.