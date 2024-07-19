Provide security to lawyers who sought probe into bungling of bar body funds: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government to provide security to lawyer petitioners, who had sought probe into Bar body funds and levelled allegations against Bar body chief Vikas Malik. Bar body chief Vikas Malik, who has handed over the charge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president to the vice-president, was arrested by Chandigarh police on July 12. (HT Photo)

“(counsels) are directed to seek instructions on the nature and extent of threat perception perceived by the petitioners and file their respective reports in this regard by the next date of hearing,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Vikas Suri said while hearing the plea from three lawyers.

The lawyers had sought probe into alleged financial bungling and stated there was a threat to their lives and dignity.

Malik, who has handed over the charge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president to the vice-president, was arrested by Chandigarh police on July 12.

Malik was booked on July 1 after an advocate Ranjit Singh alleged that he was assaulted by a group, including Vikas Malik, at the Bar body office. Later, police added sections of the SC/ST Act and attempt-to-murder against him. He is in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council informed the HC that it was looking into the complaints of sexual harassment and embezzlement of funds of the Bar Association, and proceedings are underway on a day-to-day basis.

The court. while deferring the hearing, observed that this matter should be brought to its logical end as early as possible to avoid any further complication in the matter.

“A pivotal role has to be played by the Bar Council, which is the mother body of all the advocates” from two states and Chandigarh, it said, adding that the Council ought to rise to the occasion and conclude the proceedings so as to uphold the dignity of the legal profession.