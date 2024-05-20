PSPCL lineman, ex-sarpanch held for accepting 12k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Manjinder Singh alias Raju, lineman, posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Khanna –2, and Paramjit Singh, ex-sarpanch of Dulwan village, in block Kheri Naud Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib district, for accepting ₹12,000 bribe. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Manjinder Singh alias Raju, lineman, posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Khanna –2, and Paramjit Singh, ex-sarpanch of Dulwan village, in block Kheri Naud Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib district, for accepting ₹ 12,000 bribe. (Representational image)

The spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered following a complaint lodged by a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar Colony, Khanna, on the anti-corruption action line.

He added that the complainant alleged that as he had applied for the installation of a new electricity meter for his new plot, the lineman of the area, Manjinder Singh, demanded ₹15,000 through ex-sarpanch Paramjit Singh and the deal was struck at ₹12,000.

The complainant said the accused lineman has already taken ₹2,500 on 18-04-2024 in the presence of Paramjit Singh and the remaining amount of ₹9,500 was given to Paramjit Singh in his office at Khanna on May 19. The complainant also recorded their calls while asking for bribe and filed the complaint.

The spokesperson said an FIR under sections 7, 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC has been registered against accused lineman and the ex-sarpanch at VB police station Ludhiana range.

Both the accused have been arrested and the bribe amount of ₹12,000 has also been recovered.

MC clerk arrested for taking ₹11,500 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Rahul Mahajan, posted as clerk in Municipal Corporation Zone-A, Ludhiana, who is resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, for accepting ₹11,500 bribe for correction in birth certificate.

Spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered following a complaint lodged by Rajinder Pal Sharma, a resident of Farid Nagar, Rampura Phool, Bhatinda district on the anti-corruption action line.

The complainant alleged that he applied to the office of registrar, birth and deaths, in Municipal Corporation (MC) Ludhiana, for correction of father’s name and place of birth in the birth certificate of his son. He further alleged that a clerk named Mohit Mahajan in the MC office has demanded ₹30,000 for making the corrections. The complainant informed that the accused clerk has already taken ₹9,000 in cash and ₹2,500 via Google Pay and the said clerk has been demanding the balance of the bribe money.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ludhiana range and accused clerk has been arrested.