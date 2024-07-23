PSPCL supplies record 367 MU power as state sees 43% rain deficit

₹1,400 crore extra burden likely on govt this time during paddy season. Punjab has received 95.5 mm rain this season against the long period average of 168.3 mm: IMD HT Image

Amid 43 per cent rainfall deficit this month so far, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had to supply a record power (highest ever) of 367 million units (MU) on Sunday. Due to rain deficiency, farmers are relying mostly on tubewells to irrigate their paddy crops, burdening the PSPCL.

The previous maximum power demand was on June 26 when the PSPCL had supplied 356 MU. Surprisingly, the highest ever power supply came on a day off (Sunday) when power supply usually remains low.

As per the available data, the power consumption in Punjab has increased by 23 per cent in July when compared to the previous year. Until July 21, the state’s power consumption has been 6,826 MU while it was 5,553 MU during the corresponding period last year. PSPCL officials said the power consumption in the agriculture sector had increased substantially, putting an extra burden of ₹1,100 crore till June.

The financial burden in July would increase as maximum paddy transplantation takes place this month. The PSPCL data showed that the power consumption in the agriculture sector in May increased from 591 MU in 2023 to 1,341 MU this year. In June, the power consumption by agriculture sector increased from 1,414 MU in 2023 to 1,817.3 MU in 2024. The government provides free power to agriculture tubewell connections.

A PSPCL official, wishing not to be named, said, “Going by the draught-like situation in July so far, the power consumption of agriculture sector is going to break all records. An extra burden of more than ₹1,300 crore to ₹1,400 crore is likely on the government in providing power to the agriculture sector from May to July this year during the paddy season apparently due to less rainfall.”

According to the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), country’s nodal weather agency, Punjab has received 95.5 mm rainfall this season against the long period average of 168.3 mm, recording a deficit of 43 per cent. The IMD’s data shows that the monsoon rainfall in state in June was short by 46 per cent.

Another senior PSPCL official, who too sought anonymity, said, “We had never imagined that power consumption will rise by 23 per cent, that too in July. We were expecting a good rainfall this month. The rainfall deficit during the paddy season has led to an unprecedented rise in power consumption.”

Punjab’s power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “Despite the monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in electricity demand in the state due to less rainfall. This increase has been observed in domestic consumption, irrigation for paddy crops and industrial use.”

Rise in power consumption

Month20232024Difference

May5,270 MU7,231 MU37%

June7,055 MU8,722 MU24%

July (Up to 21)5,553 MU6,826 MU23%