PU holds condolence meet, pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

Panjab University (PU) organised two condolence meetings to pay homage to its distinguished alumnus and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. The morning meeting, held at the Senate Hall, was attended by vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig and registrar YP Verma along with other PU officials and faculty members. (HT photo)

The morning meeting, held at the Senate Hall, was attended by vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig and registrar YP Verma along with other PU officials and faculty members.

Vig expressed profound grief over Singh’s demise stating that his legacy as an academician, economist, and a leader will remain forever etched in the history of the university and the nation. She highlighted his academic excellence, including his bachelor’s degree in economics (1952) and master’s degree in the same domain (1954), both achieved with distinction, as well as his tenure as a senior lecturer, reader, and professor of economics at PU from 1957 to 1965.

The V-C mentioned that as finance minister, Dr Singh was instrumental in securing a special grant of ₹70 crore for the varsity, a testament to his enduring commitment for his alma mater.

Vig also reflected on the honours conferred upon Singh by PU, including the honorary doctor of literature in 1983 and the honorary doctor of Laws in 2009. She recalled his inaugural Prof SB Rangnekar Memorial Oration delivered in 2018, which underscored his lasting association with the university.

In the afternoon, the department of economics and the Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) jointly organised a hybrid-mode condolence meeting, with the offline session held in the seminar room of the department. Faculty members, including HS Shergill, Pampa Mukherjee and others paid homage to Singh, reflecting on his contributions to academics, public service, and economic reforms.

In both the meetings, students, scholars, and faculty members observed two minutes of silence to pay their respects and offer prayers for Dr Singh, who served as India’s 13th PM (2004–2014) and spearheaded transformative economic reforms as the finance minister (1991–1996).

Chandigarh Congress pays floral tributes

Chandigarh Local Congress unit paid floral tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh. The Congress urged the government to award Bharat Ratna to him for his remarkable services rendered as the governor of Reserve Bank of India, finance minister, and the PM. This recognition would be a fitting tribute to the leader who was the architect of liberal economic polices adopted in modern India, said local Congress president HS Lucky.

While remembering Dr Singh as an economist par excellence, Lucky stated that Dr Singh introduced economic liberalisation which laid the foundation for the country’s emergence as a major economic power. Lucky further stated that Dr Singh’s tenure as PM was marked by significant achievements, including the nuclear agreement with the nuclear club countries, which enhanced India’s global standing.

Dr Singh knew me since I opened my eyes: Tewari

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari expressed profound grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, describing him as a source of inspiration for millions.

“Very Sad to learn about the unfortunate demise of Dr Manmohan Singh. My association with him goes back to the time when my parents and Dr Singh were neighbours in PU. He knew me almost from the day I opened my eyes in this world,” he said.

The MP also shared his regret over missing an opportunity to meet Dr Singh, saying, “I was supposed to call on him tomorrow (Saturday) in the morning. How strange are the ways of god.”

His humility was his greatest strength: Pawan Bansal

Four-time Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal expressed deep condolences at the passing away of Dr Singh.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. The nation shall forever remain indebted to him for turning around the country’s economy in the time of national crisis,” he wrote on X.

Bansal recalled how the former PM used to converse very politely with everyone. He always took everyone in consensus and was a workaholic. He used to work and not show off and never speak loudly, he said adding that Dr Singh’s humility was his greatest strength.