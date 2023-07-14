Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University student held for molestation

Panjab University student held for molestation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 14, 2023 01:05 AM IST

On Wednesday, the woman was at the university market for some work, when the accused stopped her in the middle of the road and touched her inappropriately, following which she lodged a complaint with the Sector 11 police station

Police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old Panjab University (PU) student for molesting a 20-year-old female student at the varsity market.

The woman told the Chandigarh Police that she met the accused, a post-graduate student, during the Panjab University student council elections last year and exchanged phone numbers during canvassing. (Stock image)
The woman told the police that she met the accused, a post-graduate student, during student council elections last year and exchanged phone numbers during canvassing.

She said they both became friends, following which he started insisting that she go out with him. Despite her resistance, he would forcibly make her sit in his car and take rounds of the campus. Eventually, he started calling her using different phone numbers.

She further alleged that the accused would abuse and threaten her whenever she ignored him.

On Wednesday, while she was at the PU market for some work, the accused stopped her in the middle of the road and touched her inappropriately, following which she lodged a complaint with the Sector 11 police station.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused. He has been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

