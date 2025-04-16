PU student’s murder: DSW, chief of security removed temporarily

A committee constituted by Panjab University (PU) has recommended that the PU dean student welfare and chief of university security be temporarily removed, pending an ongoing inquiry by the varsity into the fatal stabbing of a UIET student last month. Yogesh Kumar Rawal of the department of zoology will take over the charge of chief of university security till the investigation concludes and SOPs are framed to strengthen university security. (File)

They will be reinstated if they are cleared in the committee’s report, which is likely to be submitted by Thursday.

Committee chairperson Nandita Singh, who is from the department of education, will take over the charge of the DSW office in the meantime.

She will work in consultation with other members of the committee, including former DSW Emmanuel Nahar, College Development Council dean Sanjay Kaushik and campus security adviser Anil Monga. The financial work of the DSW office will be handled by registrar YP Verma.

As confirmed by officials, DSW women Simrit Kahlon and associate DSW Naresh Kumar will also be temporarily relieved till the report is submitted.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said they were planning to bring systemic changes to improve security on the campus.

Since the March 28 stabbing during the concert of Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, five students had been on a hunger strike, demanding justice for the slain student, Aditya Thakur, and PU had been under pressure to strike an agreement with them.

The UT administration had also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter by SDM (Central), who is likely to submit his report within a day or two. The PU committee is conducting a parallel inquiry into the matter, with the report expected within this week. If recommended, the DSWs and CUS can be asked to step down permanently.