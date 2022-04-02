PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats

Panjab University’s (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare’s (DSW) office over the issue of hostel allotment.

Having campaigned throughout the week, PSU-Lalkaar gathered signatures of more than 500 students demanding an increase in the hostel seats for girls and hostel accommodation for boys also. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses.

“Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.

Following authorities’ refusal to meet the protesting students, they blocked the entry-exit path at the DSW’s office building.

The associate DSW later accepted the memorandum and assured the students to address their demands by Monday.