PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University’s (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare’s (DSW) office over the issue of hostel allotment.
Having campaigned throughout the week, PSU-Lalkaar gathered signatures of more than 500 students demanding an increase in the hostel seats for girls and hostel accommodation for boys also. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses.
“Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
Following authorities’ refusal to meet the protesting students, they blocked the entry-exit path at the DSW’s office building.
The associate DSW later accepted the memorandum and assured the students to address their demands by Monday.
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
Security outside Delhi CM's residence during attack was inadequate: High court
The security outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was inadequate at the time it was vandalised by protesters on Wednesday, the Delhi high court observed on Friday after watching a video of the incident, as it directed the city police to submit a status report of the investigation into the violence. Delhi Police spokespersons did not respond for comment. Eight people were on Thursday arrested in connection with the violence.
Ludhiana: Wife, son arrested for 48-year-old man’s murder
Six days after a 48-year-old man was found dead outside Prem Kumar's house in New Hargobind Nagar, police arrested his wife and son for murder. A neighbour of the family had discovered the body of Prem Kumar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26 and informed the police. Following this, police rounded up Geeta Rani and her son. The claimed that on March 25, Prem Kumar had come home drunk and assaulted them.
‘Thank you but…’, Uttarakhand doc who quit over ‘harassment’ on Dhami’s probe order
Dehradun: A day after Dr Nidhi Uniyal, associate professor with the Government Doon Medical College, resigned alleging a “high-handed” behaviour of health secretary Pankaj Pandey, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to cancel her transfer to Almora. Dhami directed chief secretary SS Sandhu to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin to block Bathinda-Amritsar highway on April 6
Peeved at the tardy pace of investigation and court proceedings in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident in which two Sikh protesters were killed, family members of one of the victims on Friday announced to block the National Highway 54 (Bathinda-Amritsar highway) for an indefinite period from April 6. Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, whose protest sit-in for justice entered the 107th day on Friday gave a call to all Panthic organisations to participate in the sit-in protest on April 6.
