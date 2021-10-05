PU to consider increasing chances for employees to apply for jobs

Panjab University (PU) is considering increasing the number of chances in a calendar year for employees to apply for jobs outside the varsity.

A special panel, which will meet this week, has been constituted to take up the matter along with other items on its agenda.

The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) had in 2019 requested the varsity to amend the existing rule, which allows employees to send only two applications for jobs outside the varsity in a calendar year.

The PU calendar’s Volume 3 also states, “A member of the teaching staff, in case of his selection, shall not be relieved during the academic year. His/her request for grant of leave and retaining accommodation on the university campus will be considered in accordance with the normal rules and regulations of the varsity.”

PUSA, in its representation, had said the chances must be increased so that employees have better future prospects.

The matter was already placed before a committee in 2019, which at that time had recommended that four chances should be allowed to the confirmed university employee.

The panel will also take up the matter of reducing eligibility for promotion to the post of stenographer at the varsity.

As per the PU calendar, 50% of posts of stenographers are filled by promotion from among the stenotypists and those having completed 15 years service as a stenotypist. A committee in 2019 had unanimously recommended reducing the eligibility condition from 15 years to five years for promotion as stenographer, and the matter was placed before the PU syndicate which had deferred the matter.