PU wins overall trophy in inter-university youth fest at Amritsar

Panjab University won the overall champion trophy in the inter-university youth festival held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from November 26 to 29. The overall trophy was received by Panjab University’s youth welfare director Rohit Kumar Sharma and assistant director youth welfare Tejinder Gill. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 17 universities of the region participated in the inter-university festival in which LPU, Phagwara, and Punjabi University, Patiala, secured second and third positions, respectively.

The festival hosted 50 events based on literary, heritage, music, fine arts and dance categories.

The teams of Panjab University consisted of more than 150 students from various PU affiliated colleges and departments who won in the PU zonal and inter-zonal festivals organised under the aegis of the department of youth welfare.

Panjab University retained the overall trophy for the second year in a row.