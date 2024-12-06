Public holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniv to be restored: Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday said that the Omar Abdullah government will soon restore public holiday on the birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, which falls on December 5. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pay floral tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 119th birth anniversary at his grave Naseem Bagh-Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

A proposal has already been submitted to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha for approval.

Post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two union territories on August 5, 2019, the public holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday was cancelled from 2020 by the LG’s administration.

“December 5 will be declared a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah....just have patience. It was in the name of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had given Jammu and Kashmir to us and ensured all-round development and progress of the state,” said Choudhary while responding to media queries at government medical college and hospital here.

He further said, “Tell me what financial burden it will put on the state exchequer. Why there shouldn’t be a holiday in the name of Sher-e-Kashmir.”

Earlier, Choudhary visited the hospital to enquire about the health of persons injured in Kishtwar road accident.

He enquired about the condition of the injured and directed the hospital authorities to provide them with the best possible treatment.

He also interacted with the injured persons and assured them the best possible medical care.

Later, Choudhary and other cabinet minister Javed Rana besides other party leaders paid tribute to Sheikh Abdullah on his 119th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary said that upholding secular values is the greatest tribute to Sheikh Sahib, one of the most respected leaders of his time in the subcontinent. “We are proud heirs of his remarkable legacy,” he said, highlighting the landmark Land Reforms Act introduced by Sheikh Abdullah, which transformed the lives of farmers by making them owners of their land.

He said, “Sheikh Abdullah spent 22 years in jail to protect the dignity and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. His dedication to their rights and self-respect remains an inspiration for all of us.”

He asserted that the best way to honour Sheikh Abdullah is by fostering unity and harmony among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. He urged party workers to pledge their commitment to preserving the legacy of brotherhood and communal harmony that Sheikh Sahib left behind.