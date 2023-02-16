Public will teach Cong govt a lesson, says Jai Ram as BJP launches signature campaign in Himachal

The BJP on Wednesday launched a statewide signature campaign against Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for its decision to shut down more than 620 offices and institutions opened by the previous BJP regime.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who now is the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, kicked off the campaign at Thunag in Seraj assembly segment, his home turf.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Thakur said his government had opened several institutions and offices at subdivision, tehsil and block levels for the convenience of the people.

“No sooner the Congress returned to power in the state, the government resorted to vendetta politics by shutting down more than 620 such institutions and offices,” he added.

The former CM said that the BJP would not sit silently and the dictatorial attitude of Congress government would not be tolerated anymore.

“The people of Himachal, who gave Congress the mandate, will also teach this government a lesson,” he said.

Thakur said the BJP would go to the public to highlight the utter disregard the Congress has for the people’s mandate. We would also raise the voice of people in the state assembly during the budget session, he added.

“What the Congress has started is unprecedented in the history of the state,” he claimed and refuted the claims that these institutions were opened without budgetary provisions.