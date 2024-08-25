PUCSC election 2024: Strict guidelines issued for hostel security and conduct

A meeting concerning the upcoming PUCSC Election 2024 was convened on Saturday in the office of dean student welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Yogesh K Rawal, faculty in-charge, campus security at Chandigarh’s Panjab University brought together wardens of PU hostels and the security officer to discuss and implement stringent guidelines for ensuring a smooth and orderly electoral process. (HT Photo)

Wardens are required to remain present in their respective hostels from 8 pm to 11 pm each day during the election period. Each hostel will have at least one official present to monitor activities and ensure adherence to the established regulations. The hostels will be inspected according to the pre-constituted committee guidelines.

All participants and stakeholders are expected to strictly follow the code of conduct. Violations of these rules will lead to appropriate action.

The distribution and display of printed materials, including stickers on shirts and vehicles, are prohibited. This measure is aimed at maintaining decorum and preventing any form of unauthorised campaign material from influencing the election environment.

Any use of printed stickers or pamphlets and defacing of university or government property will result in incurring of fine. Actions will be taken in accordance with the defacement act enforced in Chandigarh.

The reproduction of handwritten materials via photocopying is banned to prevent the unauthorised spread of election-related content.

The presence of visitors in hostels during the election period is strictly prohibited to ensure the security and integrity of the electoral process.