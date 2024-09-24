Pulwama terror attack accused dies of cardiac arrest in Jammu hospital

An accused in Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead on February 14, 2019, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Jammu, said officials on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly provided phone and shelter to Adil Ahmad Dar, who had rammed the explosive laden car into the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Bilal Ahmed Kuchay, 32, son of Ghulam Nabi Kuchay of Hajbal Kakapora in Pulwama district.

The under-trial was booked by the NIA under section 302, 307-120-B, 121-A/122 of the RPC, 16,18,19,38,39 UAPA and was lodged in Kishtwar jail.

“Following deterioration in his health, the accused was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on September 17 but he died of a cardiac arrest last night,” said a police official.

He had been in Kishtwar jail since July 5, 2020. Kuchay and 18 other accused were charge-sheeted by the NIA on August 25, 2020.