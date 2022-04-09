Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant

This is the first monthly instalment of the ‘post devolution revenue deficit grant’ released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission
The central government has released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByAsian News International

This is the first monthly instalment of the ‘post devolution revenue deficit grant’ released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total ‘post devolution revenue deficit grant’ of 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant will be released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The ‘post devolution revenue deficit grants’ are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive finance commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

The states who have been recommended post devolution revenue deficit grant during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

