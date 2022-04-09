Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
New Delhi : The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday.
This is the first monthly instalment of the ‘post devolution revenue deficit grant’ released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total ‘post devolution revenue deficit grant’ of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant will be released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.
The ‘post devolution revenue deficit grants’ are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive finance commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.
The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
The states who have been recommended post devolution revenue deficit grant during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video
Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.
Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday. As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines.
Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana. Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla. The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
