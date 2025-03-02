Punjab: 2 killed, 5 hurt as Punjab trucker runs amok in UP’s Mainpuri; Driver held

Two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents caused by the same container truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said on Saturday. Ganesh Prasad Saha, superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, said the incident occurred on Friday evening when a container truck, driven by Simranpreet Singh, entered a no-entry zone in Mainpuri. He was transporting husk from Kanpur to Rajpur in Punjab. The accused driver, who was transporting husk from Kanpur to Rajpur in Punjab, was arrested from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday night. (HT Photo)

Police at Karhal crossing attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, hitting two women.

Tara Devi, 40, was crushed to death on the spot, while her daughter-in-law and granddaughter sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After fleeing the scene, the driver continued his reckless escape. The police alerted other checkpoints and officers at Kuraoli police station attempted to intercept the truck. The driver ran over Divya, 28, and managed to escape. Divya was returning home with her husband on a motorcycle. She succumbed to her injuries, while her husband was injured in the accident. Additionally, two other individuals sustained critical injuries in the accidents and are currently under treatment at a hospital.

The SP said that the truck driver attempted to hit an inspector from Kuraoli police station, but the officer managed to escape unharmed.

“The accused driver has been arrested from Etah district late on Friday night and the container truck has been seized. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy,” the SP said.

Further investigation is underway, and police are taking necessary legal action against the accused.