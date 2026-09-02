Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan's Test squad overhaul, hits back at critics: 'They achieved nothing'
Not only did Mohsin Naqvi defend the decision, he also dismissed criticism from former Pakistan cricketers
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday broke his silence on the board's decision to release as many as seven players and two coaches midway through Pakistan's Test tour of England, where the visitors had already lost the series 0-2. Not only did he defend the decision, he also dismissed criticism from former Pakistan cricketers, saying they themselves had achieved nothing.
After the end of the second Test at Lord's, where Pakistan lost by 194 runs, the PCB took the drastic measure of replacing nearly half the squad and releasing Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul — their head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Pakistan sent back seven players — Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad — with the latter two not having played any of the matches, while Usman had picked up a five-wicket haul in the Leeds Test. The PCB called up Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, along with five other uncapped players.
The move faced severe scrutiny from former cricketers, including Shahid Afridi and Ramiz Raja. But Naqvi defended the decision, saying it was necessary. He further added that performance alone was not the reason behind the purge and that there were other matters he was currently examining. He did not disclose what those issues were, but said he was disappointed and pained by Pakistan's decline in world cricket.
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"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be," Naqvi told Geo News, adding that criticism from those who had not achieved anything themselves made no difference to him.
Naqvi said that had a legend of Wasim Akram's stature spoken about the matter, he would have taken it seriously. However, he dismissed others' remarks, saying they did not know the whole story and that their issue was with him rather than with Pakistan cricket.
Naqvi also acknowledged Pakistan's poor show in Test cricket, with the team sitting at the bottom of the WTC points table after managing just two wins in eight matches. However, he reckoned the team's white-ball form had improved during his tenure.
"Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came — look at what the rankings were before," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More