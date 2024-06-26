 Punjab: 3 arrested for raping 21-year-old student near Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Punjab: 3 arrested for raping 21-year-old student near Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Incident occurred near Dokaha level crossing on Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway when victim was returning to her PG accommodation with two male friends on a motorcycle around 1am on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old student was allegedly gangraped near Dokaha railway crossing on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway early on Wednesday, police said.

A 21-year-old student was allegedly gangraped near Dokaha railway crossing on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway early on Wednesday. (Representational photo)
A 21-year-old student was allegedly gangraped near Dokaha railway crossing on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway early on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

The victim, who belongs to Odisha, was returning to her paying guest accommodation along with two male friends on a motorcycle when the incident occurred around 1am.

The accused, Amanjot Singh, Ranveer Singh and Manjit Singh of Ladhewali, were arrested within hours and booked under Sections 376 (rape), 366 (abduction), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim told the police that two of the accused were in the attire of nihangs.

The police said the accused intercepted the motorcycle and confronted the three youngsters before one of them overpowered them by showing a sword.

Investigation officer Sandeep Kaur, who is the Jalandhar women cell in-charge, said the victim had stated that the accused took her to a secluded place near the railway crossing along the highway and committed the crime.

“All three accused have been arrested and investigation is on,” she said.

Following the incident, the victim called up her friends, who immediately reached the spot and rescued her. They informed the police and the case was registered. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical examination.

The victim also told the police that the accused had made a video of the sexual assault and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 3 arrested for raping 21-year-old student near Jalandhar
