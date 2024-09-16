Punjab: 4 MGNREGA workers run over by truck in Sangrur

Four labourers, including a woman, were run over by a truck in the Sunam block of Sangrur, killing all of them on the spot on Monday. The mishap took place when the labourers were working on the roadside without any safety precautions or protective gear under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme on the Sunam-Patiala road. Police said the truck driver was apprehended and the process to register a case had been initiated. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Jarnail Singh, Harpal Singh, Chhota Singh and Gurdev Kaur. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Singh stated that around 15 MGNREGA workers were engaged in the task assigned by the block development panchayat officer (BDPO).

“Barricades should have been placed as the workers were operating near the road. Additionally, they should have been wearing safety gear, including helmets,” said DSP Harvinder Singh who was at the spot.

He added that the BDPO office would be asked to explain about the lack of safety measures. The Sangrur police said the truck driver had been apprehended and the process to register a case had been initiated.

Eyewitness Kiranpreet Kaur, an MGNREGA worker, confirmed that no safety gear had been provided and that they had been left to work near the roadside without any protective measures.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi, when asked about safety measures and protective gear, said, “Safety of workers must be ensured. I will instruct the DDPO and the BDPO to address the matter, particularly concerning the safety of workers when they are working roadside. Additionally, we will ensure that compensation is provided to the families of the deceased workers.”