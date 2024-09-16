Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 4 MGNREGA workers run over by truck in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Sep 17, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The labourers were working on the roadside without any protective gear when the accident took place.

Four labourers, including a woman, were run over by a truck in the Sunam block of Sangrur, killing all of them on the spot on Monday. The mishap took place when the labourers were working on the roadside without any safety precautions or protective gear under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme on the Sunam-Patiala road.

Police said the truck driver was apprehended and the process to register a case had been initiated. (HT Photo)
Police said the truck driver was apprehended and the process to register a case had been initiated. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Jarnail Singh, Harpal Singh, Chhota Singh and Gurdev Kaur. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Singh stated that around 15 MGNREGA workers were engaged in the task assigned by the block development panchayat officer (BDPO).

“Barricades should have been placed as the workers were operating near the road. Additionally, they should have been wearing safety gear, including helmets,” said DSP Harvinder Singh who was at the spot.

He added that the BDPO office would be asked to explain about the lack of safety measures. The Sangrur police said the truck driver had been apprehended and the process to register a case had been initiated.

Eyewitness Kiranpreet Kaur, an MGNREGA worker, confirmed that no safety gear had been provided and that they had been left to work near the roadside without any protective measures.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi, when asked about safety measures and protective gear, said, “Safety of workers must be ensured. I will instruct the DDPO and the BDPO to address the matter, particularly concerning the safety of workers when they are working roadside. Additionally, we will ensure that compensation is provided to the families of the deceased workers.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On