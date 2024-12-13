Punjab: 9 in fray for Hoshiarpur MC bypoll

As many as nine candidates have filed nomination papers for the byelection for three wards of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation (MC). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Rajeshwar Dyal Babbi, brother of former minister and Brahm Shankar Jimpa, from Ward 6. The seat got vacated after Jimpa became an MLA. To take on Babbi, the Congress has fielded Sunil Dutt Prashar who had contested from the same ward for the BJP in the last elections. The BJP has fielded a new face, Rajat Thakur, from this ward.

The civic body polls across Punjab are slated for December 21. (Picture only for representational purpose)