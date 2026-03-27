Punjab: AAP highlights ‘achievements’ through outreach campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a statewide outreach campaign titled “Shandaar 4 saal, Bhagwant Mann de naal” to mark four years of its government in Punjab, taking its governance record directly to the people in the state. Ministers, MLAs and constituency in-charges fanned out across nearly 1,000 villages and wards, engaging with citizens and highlighting key achievements of the state government, according to a party release. Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal during an event in Lehra.

In Ludhiana West, industries and power minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted achievements in the power sector, claiming that people who previously feared high bills are now getting major relief along with 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. He also spoke about zero electricity bills for 90% of households in the state.

In Sham Chaurasi, minister Ravjot Singh highlighted improvements in the quality of education, transparent recruitment of teachers, and training in Finland and Singapore. Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who was in Bhoa, mentioned the government’s decisive war against drugs, claiming that more than 92,000 smugglers have been put behind bars.

While cabinet Harbhajan Singh ETO highlighted healthcare transformation with 985 Aam Aadmi Clinics and ₹10 lakh of free cashless treatment, another minister, Mohinder Bhagat, emphasised agricultural support. “Today, farmers are receiving free electricity during the daytime, and after decades, canal water has reached the tail-end of fields. Crop payments are now being transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts within just 24 hours,” he said.

Speaking in Lehra, minister Barinder Kumar Goyal highlighted welfare and infrastructure initiatives, stating the government is facilitating free pilgrimage for senior citizens. He added that families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation are being given an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore, which is the highest in the country. He said the formation of the Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced deaths in road accidents by 50%.