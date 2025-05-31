Punjab AAP MLA Raman Arora’s aide arrested in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Mahesh Makhija, an aide of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora, on Friday night in connection with a corruption and extortion case. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Mahesh Makhija (centre), an aide of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora, on Friday night. (HT Photo)

The VB produced Makhija, who was detained from a relative’s factory in Phagwara, in a local court at 10.15pm. Though the VB sought seven-day custody to interrogate him, the court granted a four-day remand.

“Makhija’s interrogation is important as the VB had recovered a huge sum of cash from his possession. The amount will be disclosed in the court once the investigation is over,” a senior bureau official said.

Following his arrest, the VB team searched Makhija’s residence, recovering crucial documents, according to sources. The VB argued in court that interrogating Makhija could yield vital clues regarding properties and other illicit activities linked to the case.

Makhija’s arrest is the fourth in the case, as Arora, assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht and building branch inspector Harpreet Kaur are already behind bars.

Makhija, MLA Arora’s son Rajan and his daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan were named later in the FIR.

Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long VB investigation in connection with an extortion racket. The AAP MLA is being interrogated for financial irregularities and his involvement in a corruption nexus with ATP Sukhdev Vashisht, who was sent to judicial custody.

VB officials allege that Arora and ATP Vashisht identified ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices, and then settled the matters after collecting bribes. In several cases, builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents. The authorities have also summoned property records from the revenue department and recorded statements from victims, including hospital owners, restaurateurs, and real estate developers.

A VB official said that during the investigation, it came to fore that Rajan allegedly managed land and property dealings related to the Jalandhar MC. “Multiple unverified properties in the name of family and friends of the main accused also came to notice and are being probed,” an official said.