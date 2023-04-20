Get details of farmers yet to get crop loss relief by May 15: Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of a group of leaders of different farm bodies, which are a part of the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (non-political). Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of a group of leaders of different farm bodies, which are a part of the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (non-political).

He ordered the principal secretary, agriculture, to get the details of the farmers, who have not received compensation for crop damage, from the deputy commissioners by May 15 so that the compensation can be given to them.

He also directed the officials and employees of the state revenue and agriculture departments to submit a report of girdawari after assessment of crop damage.

Notable, another group of farm bodies is protesting in the state by blocking trains and demanding release of pending compensation for crop loss during the past seasons.

The minister informed the farmer representatives that he has already written to the Centre regarding the difficulties faced by farmers near the international border.

The farmer representatives said it would be better if land owners near the international border or those acquired by the BSF be given land elsewhere.

The minister informed the farmer representatives that the state government has also written to the Centre to provide compensation to farmers whose animals died due to lumpy skin disease and assured that no action would be taken on the warrants issued by the Land Mortgage Bank, informing that a new policy is being made to give ownership rights to the land occupying farmers.

Regarding compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to families of farmers who committed suicide, Dhaliwal said no case was pending so far and if there is any, then that could be flagged.