 Punjab AGTF arrests associate of gangster Deepak Tinu - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab AGTF arrests associate of gangster Deepak Tinu

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested an operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar, Punjab said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

Identified as Vijay, a resident of Memandpur in SAS Nagar, the accused had allegedly facilitated the escape of Tinu in 2017. Vijay has a criminal background with several heinous crime cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. The police have also seized a .30 calibre pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that acting on reliable inputs, AGTF teams, under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, laid a trap near Gagan Chowk on the Rajpura-Chandigarh highway and arrested the accused. The police teams were headed by AIGs Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Sandeep Goel and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested man had been tasked by his handlers with killing members of the rival Bambiha gang. Further investigations are on, he added.

AIG Sandeep Goel said Vijay had fled to Malaysia in 2018 and while staying there he got a jeweller killed in Sarafa Bazaar of Ambala city through gangster Ankit Bhadu who was neutralised in an encounter by the Punjab Police in 2019. Vijay has remained in Ambala jail for two years in connection with this case.

An FIR (number 23) has been registered under Section 25(6)(7) of the Arms Act at the state crime police station.

