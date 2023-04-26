High court transfers judicial officers in Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has promoted 13 judicial officers as additional sessions judges in Punjab and notified transfers of 144 judicial officers in the state. Two officers each in Punjab and Haryana have been promoted from additional district and sessions judges to district sessions’ judges. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has promoted 13 judicial officers as additional sessions judges in Punjab and notified transfers of 144 judicial officers in the state. (HT File)

In Haryana, one appointment of new candidate, Rajneesh Kumar, has been notified as additional district and sessions judge while 95 other officers have been notified.

Among the major transfers in Punjab are that of Tejwinder Singh, presiding officer, industrial tribunal, Jalandhar, against the same post in Patiala. Other district and sessions judges who have been shifted are Rupinderjit Chahal from Jalandhar to Patiala, Ramesh Kumari from Faridkot to Rupnagar, Tarsem Mangla from Patiala to Faridkot, Nirbhow Singh Gill from Fatehgarh Sahib to Jalandhar, Arun Gupta, member secretary, Punjab state legal services authority, Mohali, to Fatehgarh Sahib as district and sessions judge.

Two additional district and sessions’ judges promoted and appointed as sessions judges are Navjot Kaur from Mansa to Faridkot and Preeti Sahni from Tarn Taran to Mansa.

An official said these transfers are part of the annual general transfers effected by the HC. Those transferred in Punjab are seven officers of the designation of district and sessions’ judges and 15 are those who are working as additional district and sessions’ judges. Remaining are junior judicial officers.

In Haryana, two district and sessions judges have been shifted and two additional district and sessions judges have been promoted as district and sessions judges.

Forty-three of those shifted are additional district and sessions judges.

District and sessions judges shifted in Haryana are Neeraj Kulwant from Ambala to Rohtak and Sandeep Garg from Nuh to Kaithal. Additional judges on promotion to sessions judges and shifted are Kanchan Mahi from Karnal to Ambala and Sushil Kumar from Palwal to Nuh. Other judicial officers shifted are junior officers.