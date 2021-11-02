Punjab announces 11% hike in DA

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Monday increased the dearness allowance of its employees to 28% of the basic pay from the current 17%, putting an additional burden of ₹440 crore per month on the exchequer.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, just months ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The DA has been increased with effect from July, said Channi. He said employees are the backbone of the state administration and reiterated his government’s firm commitment to accord the highest priority to their welfare.

The decision will benefit four lakh employees of the state government departments and 2 lakh of boards and corporation.

Channi said the state government has resolved most of employees’ issues to their satisfaction and they have called off their strike and resumed work with immediate effect.

He also announced that the employees, who were recruited after January 1, 2016, will also be given the benefit of a minimum 15% increase in the revised pay on a par with other employees.

The pay of a junior employee would not be fixed higher than that of his seniors. The CM said representatives of various employees associations assured him that they would not follow the path of agitation rather get their issues resolved through mutual discussions across the table.

Nod to two new universities

The cabinet also approved establishment of Lamrin Tech Skills University at Railmajra, Nawanshahr, and Plaksha University Punjab at Mohali. According to a spokesperson, the cabinet gave approval to place these bills in the forthcoming session of the Punjab vidhan sabha.