Punjab: Barnala triple murder solved with arrest of victim’s friend

Kulwant Singh of Sekha village in Barnala was arrested for murdering three members of a family who had been reported missing since October 26, police said on Wednesday. Barnala senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam producing accused Kulwant Singh (masked) before the media in Barnala on Wednesday. Kulwant was arrested for allegedly murdering three members of a family who were missing since October 26. (HT Photo)

Barnala senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said 52-year-old Kulwant Singh was having an affair with Kiranjit Kaur, 45, a widow, and decided to murder her and her children as she had been demanding ₹20 lakh that he had pocketed after selling her land. Though the land was sold after a mutual understanding between them, her repeated demands for the money led him to eliminate all three.

On October 26, Kulwant took Kiranjit, her daughter Sukhchainpreet Kaur, 25, and her son, Harmanjit Singh, 22, on a drive to the temple town of Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh in his Maruti Swift. While returning on October 27, he stopped the car near Bhakra Canal, Patiala, and allegedly pushed all three of them into the Bhakra Canal.

The SSP said that Kulwant parked the car at a distance and took Karamjit and her daughter near the canal on the pretext of offering coconut and rice (mitthe chawal) as a religious ritual. He then pushed them into the canal. He approached her son, Harmanjit, claiming that both women had slipped and fallen into the canal. Just as Harmanjit neared the canal, he pushed him in as well.

The police investigated the matter after Kiranjit’s brother lodged a missing complaint on October 26.

On Tuesday, a case was registered under Sections 140(1) and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. Section 140(1) of the BNS addresses kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or putting a person in danger of being murdered, while Section 127(2) deals with wrongful confinement.

Deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said that the bodies of Kiranjit and Sukhchainpreet were fished out from the canal in Sirsa district of Haryana, while efforts are on to locate Harmanjit’s body.

SSP Alam said the exact location of the crime and other details would be known once the probe is completed.