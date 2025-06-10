Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Punjab: Bathinda DSP suspended over alleged misconduct

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 10, 2025 05:02 AM IST

SSP Amneet Kondal says no specific complaint was filed against DSP Dhaliwal, the decision was based on his handling of several cases under the NDPS Act and other organised criminal activities

Deputy superintendent of police Harbans Singh Dhaliwal, posted in Bathinda as DSP-1, was suspended on Monday for alleged misconduct in handling organised crime cases.

DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal

His jurisdiction included the Canal Colony and Kotwali police stations.

Bathinda senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal confirmed the suspension, citing Dhaliwal’s ineffective response to certain heinous crimes.

“While no specific complaint was filed against him, the decision was based on his handling of several commercial cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other organised criminal activities,” the SSP added.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
