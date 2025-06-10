Punjab: Bathinda DSP suspended over alleged misconduct

Deputy superintendent of police Harbans Singh Dhaliwal, posted in Bathinda as DSP-1, was suspended on Monday for alleged misconduct in handling organised crime cases. DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal

His jurisdiction included the Canal Colony and Kotwali police stations.

Bathinda senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal confirmed the suspension, citing Dhaliwal’s ineffective response to certain heinous crimes.

“While no specific complaint was filed against him, the decision was based on his handling of several commercial cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other organised criminal activities,” the SSP added.