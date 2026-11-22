Krishanu Sharda, an alleged aide of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, was acting as a middleman for several government officials, facilitating transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed. Says Krishanu Sharda facilitated transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money. (HT File) more

The agency has made the allegations in a prosecution complaint filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chandigarh, stating that Sharda had developed a network of contacts in the police, civil administration, revenue authorities and other government departments.

According to the ED, Sharda acted as a conduit between people seeking official favours and public servants who could influence or decide such matters.

Sharda was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Bhullar on October 16, 2025, while allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh as part of a bribe.

The CBI had registered the case on a complaint by Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, had demanded illegal gratification through Sharda for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

The ED initiated its money laundering investigation following the registration of the CBI case.

The agency’s investigation revealed that a total of around ₹1 crore in alleged proceeds of crime was attributable to Sharda. It also found that ₹1 crore had been credited to eight bank and post office accounts held by him and his wife between 2013 and 2025.

A significant increase in transactions was noticed from 2023 onwards, when credits of nearly ₹86 lakh were recorded, including cash deposits of around ₹59 lakh. Before 2023, the total credits stood at around ₹14 lakh, the ED said.

Sharda claimed that the money came from hockey coaching and tournament-related activities, while his wife earned through home tuition. However, the agency said they failed to produce documentary evidence to substantiate these claims. Their income tax returns also did not reflect earnings corresponding to the amounts deposited in their accounts.

The ED is also probing UPI transactions worth ₹17 lakh received in Sharda’s Bank of Baroda account, allegedly in connection with facilitating transfers, postings and other official work.

The agency said its investigation into the identification and tracing of the total proceeds of crime, including those linked to other persons, was still underway.