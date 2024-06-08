Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemns assault on MP-elect Kangana Ranaut

Chandigarh Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Friday termed the alleged attack on actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut by CISF woman constable ‘most unfortunate’ and said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (PTI)

In a statement, Jakhar said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable and needed condemnation.

“What is even more concerning is that a person wearing a security uniform indulged in such an unlawful violent act. The statements of Kangana may be insensitive, but a security staffer resorting to physical assault sets a wrong precedent,” the state BJP president said.

Jakhar also questioned the timing of the incident.

“The timing makes the incident curious. It comes at a time when Punjab is undergoing an undercurrent of overt radical posturing,” he said. HTC