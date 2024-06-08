 Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemns assault on MP-elect Kangana Ranaut - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemns assault on MP-elect Kangana Ranaut

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemns attack on Kangana Ranaut by CISF constable, calling it 'most unfortunate' and violence as a means of dissent unacceptable.

Chandigarh Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Friday termed the alleged attack on actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut by CISF woman constable ‘most unfortunate’ and said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (PTI)
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (PTI)

In a statement, Jakhar said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable and needed condemnation.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“What is even more concerning is that a person wearing a security uniform indulged in such an unlawful violent act. The statements of Kangana may be insensitive, but a security staffer resorting to physical assault sets a wrong precedent,” the state BJP president said.

Jakhar also questioned the timing of the incident.

“The timing makes the incident curious. It comes at a time when Punjab is undergoing an undercurrent of overt radical posturing,” he said. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemns assault on MP-elect Kangana Ranaut
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On