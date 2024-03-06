 Punjab budget: Initial allocation of ₹40 crore announced for PU hostels - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2024 09:12 AM IST

In the run-up to the Panjab University Campus Students Council elections, a gazette notification was issued by the Punjab government on August 25, wherein a ₹48.91 crore grant was announced by the CM for construction of more hostels on campus

The Punjab government in its budget session on Tuesday announced an initial allocation of 40 crore in the 2024-25 financial year for the construction of hostels in Panjab University (PU).

PU officials on Tuesday said they had not received anything from this proposed grant for PU hostels yet. (HT File Photo)
The Punjab chief minister, in July 2023, had visited PU, after which the first announcement regarding the construction of new hostels was made.

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, had used this for their campaign but had lost.

Meanwhile, PU officials on Tuesday said they had not received anything from this proposed grant yet.

An official on request of anonymity said meetings were going on between the PU Dean Students Welfare (DSW) office, the PU construction office and the Punjab government officials, and it was expected that the funds will be released once the plans for the hostels were finalised and all objections were cleared.

