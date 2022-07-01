Punjab cabinet committee formed to expedite job regularisation Bill
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to constitute a three-member cabinet committee, comprising finance minister Harpal Cheema, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and jails and mines minister Harjot Singh Bains, to remove all legal hurdles for passing a new Bill to regularise the services of eligible contractual employees.
Announcing this on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, the CM said that the state government is fully sensitive towards the need for regularising the services of employees working on contract, ad-hoc, daily wages, work charge and temporary basis. However, he said, a law framed for this purpose in 2016 is sub judice and another one drafted in 2021 is still waiting for the Punjab governor’s nod.
The CM said that the government has set its wheels in motion for which the cabinet in its meeting held during the day gave the nod to a draft of the new Bill in this regard. He said the cabinet committee will examine the legal feasibility of this draft in due consultation with the advocate general, and a foolproof fresh bill will be drafted to provide relief to such employees.
The CM further said that the state government will not hesitate to convene a special session of the state assembly for introducing the new Bill, as it was the top priority.
Udaipur killing: Prayagraj police on alert ahead of Friday prayers today
The police and local administration are in alert mode for the Friday prayers, especially after the gruesome Udaipur killing. Atala and adjoining areas had reported violence after Friday prayers on June 10. The police officials have however made it clear that despite normalcy returning in Atala and other areas, there was no reason to lower the guard in wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
Udaipur tailor murder an “act of terror,” says K’taka CM
Terming the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur as an act of terror, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged there was a big international conspiracy behind the incident, and wanted the case to be investigated thoroughly. All those behind the incident including international organisations should be brought to justice and the guilty must be hanged, he demanded.
Harsha murder case: NIA searches over a dozen places in Karnataka
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at over a dozen places in Karnataka in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, an official said. Harsha (28), alias an active member of the Bajrang Dal, Harsha Hindu, was stabbed to death on February 20 due to his involvement in 'Gau Raksha' related activities.
Delhi Police raid Zubair’s house in B’luru, seize laptop
A four-member team of the officials from the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing of Delhi Police on Thursday took Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to his residence in Bengaluru and seized a laptop and hard disk from there as part of its investigation into the case lodged against him for a 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, officials familiar with the matter said.
Punjab CM, Oppn leader Bajwa trade barbs over MLA pension Bill
