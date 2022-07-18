Punjab CM allots districts to ministers for implementation of welfare schemes
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state.
The CM said on Sunday that ministers will ensure that the benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to the people. The move is seen as a step to take the percolation of government and its policies and programs deeper into the public domain.
CM nominated finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as in-charge of Patiala, higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Amritsar and Tarn Taran), social security minister Baljeet Kaur (Bathinda and Mansa), PWD minister Harbhajan Singh (Ferozepur and Moga), food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand has been (Ludhiana), rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Gurdaspur and Pathankot) and transport minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar (Sangur).
Similarly, revenue minister Brahm Shankar will oversee districts Rupnagar and Mohali, jails minister Harjot Singh Bains (Hoshiarpur) and housing and urban development minister Aman Arora (Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar), local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Jalandhar), defence services minister Fauja Singh (Faridkot and Fazilka), health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauremajra (Malerkotla and Barnala) and tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann (SBS Nagar).
Mann said these ministers will also ensure prompt redressal of the grievances of people along with giving impetus to development in these districts as his government is committed for well being of the people and progress of the state adding that no stone is being left unturned for it.
Caught violating traffic rules in Punjab, be ready to do community service
Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, besides fine and temporary suspension of licence. According to a notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught exceeding the speed limit will have to pay ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹ 2,000 for subsequent violation.
AAP shifting burden of free power to honest consumers: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government for issuing hefty bills to power consumers across the state. “It is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Warring remarked in a statement, while referring to the bills sent to domestic consumers which are almost three times more than the normal bills.
Moose Wala killing: 4 accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Faridkot/Ludhiana : A Mansa court on Sunday sent four accused, including two alleged shooters, in the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to 14-day judicial custody. They were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 by the Punjab Police special investigation team. All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on July 13. Later, the police remand was extended by four days.
Fire at U.P. AG office, files destroyed
A massive fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Bhawan around 5.30 am on Sunday. A total of 18 fire tenders, including that of the army, air force, and nearby power plants along with fire fighting vehicles from neighbouring Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts were pressed into service to control the fire in the nine-storey building right opposite the Allahabad High Court.
First Monday of Sawan: KV Dham rolls out red carpet for devotees
Kashi Vishwanath Dham is all set to give red carpet welcome to around five lakh devotees who are expected to turn up here on the first Monday of the pious month of Sawan. The red carpet has been rolled out from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Ganga Gate. This is the first Sawan after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. E-rickshaws will ply for the elderly and divyang devotees.
