Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM announces closure of Zira liquor factory amid pollution protests

Punjab CM announces closure of Zira liquor factory amid pollution protests

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 03:44 PM IST

State government gives in to farmers and area residents after six-month agitation against groundwater pollution allegedly due to discharge untreated effluents at factory in Ferozepur district

A team of experts at the factory after protesters, most of them farmers, alleged violation of environmental norms by the unit in Zira sub division of Ferozepur district. (HT file photo)
A team of experts at the factory after protesters, most of them farmers, alleged violation of environmental norms by the unit in Zira sub division of Ferozepur district. (HT file photo)
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber

Giving in to the six-month-long protest by farmers and area residents against groundwater pollution, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the closure of the private distillery at Zira in Ferozepur district.

Also read: Zira factory: 3-member committee meets officials, protesters’ representatives

Making the announcement on Twitter, the chief minister wrote in Punjabi that no one would be allowed to pollute the environment of Punjab and so he was ordering the closure of the liquor factory at Zira.

He added that the decision had been taken after consulting legal experts.

Welcoming the decision, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, the general secretary of a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said it was “better late than never”. Speaking on the delay in taking the decision, Lakhowal said that the farmers who raised the voice against pollution caused by the factory had to protest for months, facing the vagaries of the weather, action from the police and local administration.

Also read: Guest Column| Punjab’s Zira factory protest: Treat, recycle and monitor

The protest started on July 24 and completed 177 days on Tuesday.

On the insistence of the protesters, the state government had taken samples of subsoil water and soil to study the impact of pollution in the area.

The reports are expected next week.

The factory began operations in 2006.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gurpreet Singh Nibber

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out