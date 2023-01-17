Zira factory: 3-member committee meets officials, protesters’ representatives

A three-member committee headed by justice RK Nehru (retd) on Monday held a meeting with district administration Ferozepur and representatives of protesters over the ongoing agitation at the Zira liquor factory.

Justice Nehru along with other two members, arrived here today evening and were initially informed about issues over the confrontation going at Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, for the past 176 days.

“Committee members, interacted with several officials including Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur and Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, for about an hour and later also interacted with three representatives of Sanjha Morcha, Zira,” revealed an official, present in the meeting, on condition of anonymity.

“The committee will again interact with protesters at site on Tuesday at 10.30am and later with the representatives of liquor-ethanol unit at local circuit house,” added official sources.

The protesters after coming out of their meeting with the committee expressed dissatisfaction.

“Nothing concrete is being done by the government to resolve the grave issue while many innocent farmers are often losing life due to various diseases due to the liquor factory but authorities are busy to find reasons to not order closing down of the unit,” said Sandeep Singh, a protester who was among others who met the committee.

The protesters have been alleging violations of environmental norms by the unit. However, the government had admitted in court that the unit has commenced operations as per the laid down laws.

The government has also admitted that protesters were sitting on a dharna illegally.